Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) At $85.36 Forms Top; Rmb Capital Management Has Lowered Its Metlife (Put) (MET) Stake

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Metlife Inc (Put) (MET) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 251,000 shares as Metlife Inc (Put) (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 251,000 shares with $10.69 million value, down from 502,000 last quarter. Metlife Inc (Put) now has $48.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) formed multiple top with $92.19 target or 8.00% above today’s $85.36 share price. Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) has $3.69B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 898,803 shares traded or 71.65% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 7.44 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Gam Hldg Ag reported 67,240 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 4,800 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 5,231 shares. National Ins Tx accumulated 153,835 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Ltd Co has invested 1.14% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cornerstone Prtnrs Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 23,397 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 162 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Intrust Bancshares Na has 26,326 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.12% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.51M shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 0.89% stake. Moreover, Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 981,611 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Aimmune Therapeutics Inc stake by 46,064 shares to 94,004 valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bb&T Corp (Put) (NYSE:BBT) stake by 358,749 shares and now owns 376,500 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 8.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.54 per share. EXP’s profit will be $60.92M for 15.13 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.07% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eagle Materials has $103 highest and $85 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 7.08% above currents $85.36 stock price. Eagle Materials had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Raymond James. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan.