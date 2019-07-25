Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Cement company, Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Materials Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 14.63% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Eagle Materials Inc. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 15.60% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eagle Materials Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Materials Inc. 0.00% 16.40% 9.80% Industry Average 7.67% 14.38% 5.44%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Eagle Materials Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Materials Inc. N/A 82 18.04 Industry Average 384.61M 5.02B 22.75

Eagle Materials Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Eagle Materials Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Materials Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.67 2.67

$91.5 is the average target price of Eagle Materials Inc., with a potential upside of 3.05%. The rivals have a potential upside of 18.53%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Eagle Materials Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eagle Materials Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Materials Inc. -0.81% 2.33% 20.29% 16.93% -16.59% 44.62% Industry Average 0.00% 2.33% 9.97% 11.02% 0.00% 25.54%

For the past year Eagle Materials Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Materials Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eagle Materials Inc. are 2.3 and 0.9. Competitively, Eagle Materials Inc.’s rivals have 1.74 and 0.82 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eagle Materials Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eagle Materials Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that Eagle Materials Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Eagle Materials Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 5.40% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Eagle Materials Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eagle Materials Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Eagle Materials Inc.