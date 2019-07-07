Eagle Materials (EXP) Valuation Rose While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Cut Its Stake by $3.39 Million; Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Franklin Res (BEN) Position by $29.46 Million as Market Value Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 95.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 40,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,975 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166,000, down from 42,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.39. About 268,855 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 892,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.79M, down from 8.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 1.39 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset reported 66,031 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 18,600 shares. Smart Portfolios Llc stated it has 344 shares. Regions Financial reported 0% stake. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 1.53M shares. New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 434,203 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 21,537 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Foundation Res accumulated 490,354 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc holds 11,987 shares. 39,162 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.71M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.06% or 24,200 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 145,300 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 135,400 shares to 972,030 shares, valued at $104.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,400 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman sees AllianceBernstein, BlackRock benefiting from hunt for yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DTE Energy names Benjamin F. Felton senior vice president – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Appoints Matthew Nicholls as Chief Financial Officer; 30-Year Veteran Ken Lewis to Retire from the Company – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $319.77M for 14.00 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realogy: Little Upside For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eagle Materials upgraded at Raymond James, seeing activist spark – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Longbow Sees 40% Upside In Eagle Materials, With Positive Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on March 23, 2018. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Put Eagle Materials On Your Selloff Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” published on December 23, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies Sees 4 Huge Winners in Potential $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 1.68M shares to 7.17M shares, valued at $24.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 9.62M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 8.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.54 per share. EXP’s profit will be $60.03 million for 15.85 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Automobile Association reported 7,323 shares stake. 2,700 were reported by Dupont Cap. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 510,454 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 62,889 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs holds 0.17% or 3,450 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,145 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,851 shares. Westwood Group Inc reported 379,538 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt has 42,387 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 38,921 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 82,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 56,291 shares. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 215,147 shares. Wafra owns 160,337 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.