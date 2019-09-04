Eagle Materials (EXP) to pay $0.10 on Nov 8, 2019; Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) Covered By 3 Bulls

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is expected to pay $0.10 on Nov 8, 2019. (NYSE:EXP) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Eagle Materials Inc’s current price of $84.24 translates into 0.12% yield. Eagle Materials Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 485,813 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS

Among 4 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Qualys has $102 highest and $85 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 21.12% above currents $77.94 stock price. Qualys had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) rating on Friday, March 8. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $85 target. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, August 1. Wedbush maintained the shares of QLYS in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. See Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) latest ratings:

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 48.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Eagle Materials Inc. produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It has a 87.84 P/E ratio. The firm operates in five divisions: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

