Eagle Materials (EXP) to pay $0.10 on Nov 8, 2019; Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) Had 5 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cara Therapeutics has $3900 highest and $26 lowest target. $29.17’s average target is 26.99% above currents $22.97 stock price. Cara Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CARA in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, March 13. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of CARA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 13. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. See Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) latest ratings:

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is expected to pay $0.10 on Nov 8, 2019. (NYSE:EXP) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Eagle Materials Inc’s current price of $84.30 translates into 0.12% yield. Eagle Materials Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84.3. About 346,341 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eagle Materials has $103 highest and $85 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is 8.54% above currents $84.3 stock price. Eagle Materials had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $87 target. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $9200 target in Thursday, July 18 report. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9700 target in Friday, May 17 report. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Friday, April 5.

Eagle Materials Inc. produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It has a 87.9 P/E ratio. The firm operates in five divisions: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.