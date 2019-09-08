Eagle Materials (EXP) Stake Has Boosted by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Green Valley Investors Has Raised Stake

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 240,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31 million, up from 204,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 448,718 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 32,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 519,556 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.47M, up from 487,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability owns 3,126 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sky Investment Group Llc reported 5,249 shares. 12,201 are held by First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Investment. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 1.27 million shares. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 0.39% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 54,628 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sit Investment Associate holds 1.01% or 129,574 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Regions Finance Corp has invested 0.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sands Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cincinnati Insur, Ohio-based fund reported 220,081 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated owns 145,500 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 827 shares. Signature & Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,720 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 551,259 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,692 shares. Proshare Advsr holds 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 4,008 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 118,740 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 0.04% stake. Pnc Service Grp invested in 3,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Investment has 3,450 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Regions invested in 0% or 1,888 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 34,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Weitz Investment has 78,500 shares. Jane Street Limited invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,940 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 71,152 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma reported 269,347 shares.