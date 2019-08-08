Eagle Materials (EXP) Shares Declined While Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Boosted Its Position; Murphy Capital Management Trimmed Its At&T (T) Holding by $364,870

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 11,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 127,749 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 139,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 33.78 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 23,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 160,337 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, up from 136,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 389,230 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Network Ltd invested in 2,851 shares. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 127,767 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 30,000 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Ltd Company. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 102,302 shares. Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp invested 1.81% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). International Grp Incorporated reported 0.03% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited invested in 71,152 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 16,645 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Two Sigma Llc accumulated 3,145 shares. Third Avenue Ltd reported 1.21% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 3,120 shares. Ameritas Investment accumulated 13,430 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 427,078 shares to 5.58 million shares, valued at $237.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 297,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,188 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 72,485 shares to 83,175 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 930,915 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Finemark National Bank reported 352,130 shares. America First Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,014 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First LP invested in 0.51% or 8.19 million shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd reported 0.81% stake. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity accumulated 0.46% or 2.61 million shares. Csu Producer Resources Inc owns 7,200 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.06 million shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or stated it has 23,297 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Ltd has invested 7.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Birinyi Associate Inc has invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 379,438 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Incorporated (Nb Ca) owns 29,274 shares.