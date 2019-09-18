Eagle Materials (EXP) Shares Declined While Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $31.74 Million; As Autozone (AZO) Share Value Rose, Td Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.15 Million

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $25.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1156. About 202,610 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.67M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.21M, up from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 303,125 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS

More recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDJM and Cohen & Company among Financial gainers; CBL & Associates Properties and eXp World among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 6,843 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 45,954 shares stake. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Blair William & Il accumulated 19,057 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Proshare Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Macquarie Group Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 61,534 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 1.93 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 22 shares. Automobile Association reported 6,744 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested in 0% or 9,140 shares. Paloma Prtnrs owns 4,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ami Mgmt invested in 1.17% or 24,735 shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Sachem Head Capital Management Lp reported 35.93% stake.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $492.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6,488 shares to 21,595 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 40,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Lp stated it has 47 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.18% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Element Capital Mgmt has 3,389 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Partnership holds 1.31% or 35,597 shares in its portfolio. 906 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.03% or 726 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 22,030 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn stated it has 425 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.23% or 2,042 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board holds 3,230 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Edgestream Partners LP has invested 0.81% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 22 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. 572 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 0.35% or 30,215 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 8,978 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.