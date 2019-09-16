Eagle Materials (EXP) Shares Declined While Long Pond Capital LP Increased by $5.06 Million Its Holding; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Watsco (WSO) by $326,000

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 594,935 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.15M, up from 539,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.7. About 592,671 shares traded or 18.90% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $167.89. About 153,163 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M

More news for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “MDJM and Cohen & Company among Financial gainers; CBL & Associates Properties and eXp World among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 10, 2019 is yet another important article.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 846,046 shares to 11.49 million shares, valued at $495.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 2.42M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,163 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41M for 18.65 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.