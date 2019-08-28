Eagle Materials (EXP) Shares Declined While Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Increased Its Position; Rutabaga Capital Management Holding in Pctel (PCTI) Has Increased by $1.93 Million as Market Value Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pctel Inc. (PCTI) by 69.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 385,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 556,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pctel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.79 million market cap company. It closed at $6.45 lastly. It is up 26.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 09/05/2018 – PCTEL Reports $21.7 Million in First Quarter Revenue; 03/04/2018 – PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center; 15/03/2018 – PCTEL Reports $23.3 Million in Fourth Quarter Revenue; 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Reports Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ Il Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $81.45. About 610,868 shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 7,900 shares to 109,116 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,806 shares, and cut its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $29,476 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $10,560 was made by Neumann David A on Tuesday, May 21. Bacastow Shelley J also bought $4,650 worth of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PCTI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Pctel (PCTI) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Surging Tech Stocks Amid Past Month’s Volatility – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s (T) Workforce on Strike, John Donovan to Hang Up Boots – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.