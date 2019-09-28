Eagle Materials (EXP) Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lowered Its Position; Page Arthur B Trimmed Its Position in Mastercard (MA) as Shares Rose

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 65,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 94,619 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77M, down from 160,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 256,396 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 1,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,904 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, down from 22,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard’s Fundamentals Sustain Its Price Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard (MA) PT Raised to $325 at SunTrust – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Mngmt Gp Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 14,244 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 226,710 shares. Wellington Group Llp holds 0.26% or 4.43M shares. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,190 shares. Farmers Savings Bank holds 1.59% or 11,504 shares. Monetta Financial Serv Inc has invested 7.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cwm Ltd Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,855 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4.83 million shares. Martin Invest Mngmt Ltd Company reported 6.18% stake. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0.25% or 435,738 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Berkshire Asset Ltd Llc Pa holds 0.02% or 1,073 shares in its portfolio. 53,086 were accumulated by Greystone Managed Invests Inc. Jennison Associate Ltd holds 3.67% or 13.86 million shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 2,206 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDJM and Cohen & Company among Financial gainers; CBL & Associates Properties and eXp World among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Eagle Materials Announces Results of Strategic Portfolio Review – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You? – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eagle Materials upgraded at Raymond James, seeing activist spark – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Eagle Materials Have Jumped 52% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 81,254 shares to 381,743 shares, valued at $16.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolus Inc. by 104,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 3,417 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Laurion Capital Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 11,775 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 7,949 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 171,562 shares. 29,942 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Callahan Ltd Llc accumulated 11,152 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,000 shares. 10,691 are owned by Brinker. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company holds 3,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 328,669 shares. Franklin Res invested in 1.19M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Comm Comml Bank reported 5,698 shares. Next Fincl Gru stated it has 3,175 shares.

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. EXP’s profit will be $68.50 million for 13.67 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.25% EPS growth.