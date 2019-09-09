Eagle Materials (EXP) Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Holding; V F (VFC) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Decreased Position as Valuation Declined

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 240,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31 million, up from 204,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 410,783 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 12,404 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 72,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.67 million shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,668 shares to 15,697 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc invested in 16,175 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has 44,048 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Boston And Mgmt has 0.11% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Burney Comm holds 24,090 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Ser invested in 0.1% or 3,585 shares. Prudential Inc invested in 344,619 shares. First Republic Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Allied Advisory has 49,460 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 230,112 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.07% or 11,027 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Tru accumulated 7,348 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability holds 5,805 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $490.34 million for 16.85 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 22,700 shares to 987,600 shares, valued at $20.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,300 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).