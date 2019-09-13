Eagle Materials (EXP) Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Increased Its Position by $31.74 Million as Share Price Declined; Hartford Finl Svcs (HIG) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Increased Its Holding by $3.72 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.67 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.21M, up from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 330,028 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs (HIG) by 481.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 67,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 81,764 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 14,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 1.18M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 155 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 311.43 million shares or 1.25% more from 307.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Trust owns 3,946 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 240 shares. Ballentine Partners Lc reported 4,204 shares. Mai Management accumulated 5,017 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Asset Management accumulated 997,851 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.03% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). D E Shaw And owns 3.00 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pggm Invs has 0.29% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 1.04 million shares. 835,814 are held by Tcw Grp Inc Inc. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment has invested 0.24% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 37,042 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications owns 29,913 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 130,646 are held by Guggenheim Limited Com. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 44,000 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.07% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,874 shares to 8,124 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 4,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,430 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).