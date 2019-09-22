Eagle Materials (EXP) Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Raised Holding by $5.06 Million as Valuation Declined; As Intricon (IIN) Share Price Declined, Holder Quantum Capital Management Lifted Stake

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 135.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 53,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 92,427 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 39,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.82M market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 114,970 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 594,935 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.15 million, up from 539,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. It closed at $90.77 lastly. It is down 18.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.06% more from 6.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 126,650 are held by Stifel Financial. Mairs stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). 216,680 were reported by Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.03% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Blackrock invested in 0% or 586,435 shares. Kennedy Cap has 0.05% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Royal National Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,029 shares. Invesco invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 190,867 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 750 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 70,796 shares. Essex Management Ltd has invested 0.12% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN).

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Executives made millions off IntriCon’s secondary offering – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on January 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IntriCon Repositions its Hearing Aid Sales in the UK through New Distribution Agreement, Sells Accessory Business Assets of UK Limited Subsidiary – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IntriCon CEO Mark Gorder to Present at Kepler Cheuvreux Hearing Aid Day – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IntriCon Signs New Multi-Year Agreement With its Largest Customer, Further Supporting Long-Term Growth Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “#CryptoCorner: CME Group (NASDAQ: $CME) to Launch Bitcoin Options, Wells Fargo Crypto “Faster” Than SWIFT?, OCBC Joins JPMorgan’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $182.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 99,485 shares to 66,304 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 82,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,688 shares, and cut its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 26,275 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 1,713 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 78,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 126,915 shares. Maverick Limited invested in 0.55% or 410,262 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 544 shares. 2,379 were reported by Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has 0.05% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 1.84M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Fin Architects stated it has 765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr has 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Empyrean Lp holds 4.17% or 1.01M shares. Hudson Bay Cap Lp holds 57,818 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 79 shares. Stanley owns 0.29% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 12,908 shares.