Eagle Materials (EXP) Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Lifted Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While American Economic Planning Group Has Increased Its Stake

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.32. About 439,005 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 50,100 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

