Eagle Materials (EXP) Share Value Declined While Citigroup Has Lifted Holding by $14.87 Million; As Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Dudley & Shanley Cut Position by $748,120

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 18,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 683,372 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, down from 702,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Service Corp. Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 883,301 shares traded or 9.45% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 491.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 177,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 213,080 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 306,592 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Peter Lynch Screens Identify Opportunities for 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on January 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eagle Materials: Flying High – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Third Avenue Value Fund Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Several Issues Weighed on Eagle Materials’ Results – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 67,500 shares to 32,700 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 153,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,281 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 2.79% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Long Pond Cap Lp holds 539,935 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 149,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Empyrean Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 12,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 613 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 471,480 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 131,227 shares. 2,552 were reported by Ww Asset. Shelton Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 4.08 million shares.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Service Corporation International: Don’t Hold Your Breath For More Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Service Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) ROE Of 26%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares to 456,507 shares, valued at $24.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,194 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).