Eagle Materials (EXP) Position Held by Fishman Jay A Ltd; Electron Capital Partners Holding In Sempra Energy (SRE) Was Has Lifted

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10M, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 1.00 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 425 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 9,160 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772.19 million, up from 8,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 464,431 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 356,870 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 906 are owned by Columbia Asset Mgmt. 559,407 are owned by Aqr Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 382,207 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 22,090 shares stake. Fiera Cap Corporation accumulated 1,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.19% or 124,466 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 7,121 shares. Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Captrust Financial has invested 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Rockland Trust owns 118,828 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 1.18M shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 107,796 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 17,966 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $116.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Policy Market – Things Calm Down On Tariff Front – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barron’s names 7 dividend picks – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Company reported 3,070 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability holds 124,700 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 24,567 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Weitz Inv Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 20 shares. Adage Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 926,326 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 8,373 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited owns 191 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 96,289 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 512 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 22,886 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 30,943 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 118,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 792 shares to 27,584 shares, valued at $4.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,767 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).