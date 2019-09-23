Eagle Materials (EXP) Market Value Declined While Sachem Head Capital Management LP Boosted by $31.74 Million Its Holding; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Increases Stake in Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.67M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.21 million, up from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 332,152 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 408,371 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 191 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial stated it has 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank has 29,951 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Earnest Prtn Llc owns 20 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor owns 4,500 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 128,700 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 0% or 27 shares. Hodges Mgmt reported 301,504 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 92,843 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 3,293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 13,100 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 4,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,503 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board.

