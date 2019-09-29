Eagle Materials (EXP) Market Valuation Declined While Maverick Capital LTD Has Decreased Position by $126.91 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Edmp Has Trimmed Its Stake

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 5,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 38,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 44,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 77.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 1.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 410,262 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.03 million, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 256,396 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. EXP’s profit will be $68.50M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.25% EPS growth.

