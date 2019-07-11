Eagle Materials (EXP) Holding Has Lifted by Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc; Jacobs Asset Management Increased Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stake by $2.39 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 103,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 550,726 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, up from 446,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 253,433 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 23,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,337 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, up from 136,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $83.72. About 266,316 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 45,600 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $23.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 34,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,055 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp. by 61,574 shares to 61,743 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 55,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,507 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).