Eagle Materials (EXP) Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Raised Position; Home Depot Com (HD) Market Value Rose While Barrett Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 1,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 66,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 64,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $221.85. About 2.08 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 240,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31 million, up from 204,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $82.01. About 225,830 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19,900 shares to 169,200 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,800 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,520 shares to 180,998 shares, valued at $30.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 50,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,619 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSK).

