Eagle Materials (EXP) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Upped Stake; Roundview Capital Maintains Stake in Ametek New (AME)

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 13,280 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 9,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 1.24M shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.67M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.21M, up from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.79. About 406,632 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Llc holds 16,959 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,003 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 61,534 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 126,915 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 2.73M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 76,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 33,013 shares. 14,095 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 2,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 1.93M shares. Linscomb & Williams invested in 0.06% or 8,525 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 14,557 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.04% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 254 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Eagle Materials Announces Results of Strategic Portfolio Review – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eagle Materials upgraded at Raymond James, seeing activist spark – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Materials: No Added Value From The Spin-Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested 0.1% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 242,153 are held by Prudential Fin. Carderock Capital Management Incorporated has 43,318 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy And Associate holds 0.56% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 39,544 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.13% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 6.33 million shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.33% or 22,970 shares. Cim Limited Liability stated it has 8,280 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 10,218 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Ajo LP owns 296,578 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 321,346 shares. Marvin And Palmer holds 3.79% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 62,927 shares. Finance Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SkyBitz Launches New Wireless Door Sensor for Advanced Asset Security with Real-Time Notifications – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ametek (AME) Acquires Pacific Design Technologies – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.