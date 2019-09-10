Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.81 N/A 3.43 16.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Voya Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Voya Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Voya Financial Inc. has a consensus target price of $63.67, with potential upside of 22.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.