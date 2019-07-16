Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares. Comparatively, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.