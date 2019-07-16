Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares. Comparatively, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|2.17%
|2.78%
|-0.15%
|5.48%
|-6.69%
|22.6%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.