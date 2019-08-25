Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Since Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.45 N/A 1.81 8.04

Table 1 highlights Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is $14.5, which is potential 9.68% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.07%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.