Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

This is a contrast between Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 0% respectively. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
