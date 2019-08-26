Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

This is a contrast between Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 0% respectively. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.