Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|16.04
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 21.27% respectively. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
