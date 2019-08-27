Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 16.04 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 21.27% respectively. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.