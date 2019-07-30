Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

We are comparing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 48 11.99 N/A 1.73 28.27

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a consensus price target of $60, with potential upside of 0.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 85.6% respectively. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Hamilton Lane Incorporated has 8.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32% Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.