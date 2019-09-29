Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Since Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 19 0.00 5.22M 3.83 5.31

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 27,944,325.48% 0% 80.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.07%. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.