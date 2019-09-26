Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM)

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.23 N/A 0.66 16.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 30.07% respectively. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.07%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.