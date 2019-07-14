Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

We are comparing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 20.20 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Clough Global Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Clough Global Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 3.36%. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.07%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.