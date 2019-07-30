Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|40.87
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Central Securities Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|9.23%
|11.24%
|10.05%
|19.21%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Central Securities Corp.
