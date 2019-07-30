Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 29 40.87 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32% Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Central Securities Corp.