Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.