Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.