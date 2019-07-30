Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) At $15.73 Forms Top; Valeritas Holdings (VLRX) Shorts Lowered By 8.26%

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) had a decrease of 8.26% in short interest. VLRX’s SI was 2.61M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.26% from 2.85 million shares previously. With 647,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX)’s short sellers to cover VLRX’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 241,436 shares traded. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) has declined 80.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.92% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRX News: 09/05/2018 – VALERITAS HOLDINGS INC VLRX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.72; 05/05/2018 – DJ Valeritas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLRX); 21/05/2018 – Valeritas Announces V-Go® Distribution Agreement in Austria and Germany; 18/05/2018 – Valeritas Announces Positive Clinical Results Across Two New Studies Evaluating V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery Device in Pati; 18/05/2018 – Valeritas Announces Positive Clinical Results Across Two New Studies Evaluating V-Go Wearable Insulin Delivery Device in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes; 18/05/2018 – VALERITAS HOLDINGS – IN TRIAL, AFTER THREE MONTHS OF V-GO USE, SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH A1C AND TDD; 23/05/2018 – Valeritas’ V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery Device Demonstrates Positive Clinical and Economic Benefits in Patients with Type; 18/05/2018 – VALERITAS HOLDINGS INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN A1C WERE NOTED ACROSS A WIDE RANGE OF BASELINE INSULIN DOSES IN TRIAL; 09/05/2018 – Valeritas Reports Record First Quarter Revenue with 32% Year-over-Year Growth and Gross Margins Expand to Record 47.6%; 23/05/2018 – Valeritas’ V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery Device Demonstrates Positive Clinical and Economic Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. The company has market cap of $13.27 million. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin.