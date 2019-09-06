Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Comparing side by side

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.87 N/A 0.08 34.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 0%. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.