Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Comparing side by side

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.87
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 0%. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
