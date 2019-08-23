Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.65 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 highlights Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and PJT Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and PJT Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and PJT Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of PJT Partners Inc. is $42, which is potential 1.11% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.