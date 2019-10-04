Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 2 of the 3 factors.
