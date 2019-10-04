Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 2 of the 3 factors.