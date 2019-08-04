Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Comparison side by side

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.73 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 21.27%. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.