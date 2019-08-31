Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Comparing side by side

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 7 3016.25 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.