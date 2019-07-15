Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.17 N/A 0.25 9.03

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares. Competitively, 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32% Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.