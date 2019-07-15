Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.17
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares. Competitively, 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Manning & Napier Inc.
Summary
Manning & Napier Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.