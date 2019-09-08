Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) Contrasting side by side

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.53 N/A 1.16 10.53

In table 1 we can see Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 13.64% and its average target price is $13.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 12.03% respectively. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.