Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) Contrasting side by side

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|4.53
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
In table 1 we can see Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 13.64% and its average target price is $13.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 12.03% respectively. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
