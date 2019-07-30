Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Contrasting side by side

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.92 N/A 1.22 14.54

Table 1 highlights Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.17% are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.