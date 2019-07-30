Eagle Global Advisors Upped By $15.67 Million Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake; The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Had 8 Bulls

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 501.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc acquired 340,631 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 408,591 shares with $18.87 million value, up from 67,960 last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $8.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 1.70 million shares traded or 236.35% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $208 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $203 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. See The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 235.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $200.0000 210.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $205.0000 215.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $200 New Target: $210 Maintain

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $224 New Target: $218 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Buy Initiate

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. The company has market cap of $239.91 billion. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me , and professional customers. It has a 21.95 P/E ratio. The firm offers installation programs that include flooring, cabinets, countertops, water heaters, and sheds; and professional installation in various categories sold through its in-home sales programs, such as roofing, siding, windows, cabinet refacing, furnaces, and central air systems, as well as acts as a contractor to provide installation services to its DIFM clients through third-party installers.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock increased 0.52% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $218.04. About 1.98 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) stake by 316,686 shares to 4.71M valued at $115.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) stake by 853,270 shares and now owns 543,355 shares. Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) was reduced too.

