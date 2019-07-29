Eagle Global Advisors Trimmed Its Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) Holding as Market Value Declined; Kingstone Cos (KINS) Market Valuation Declined While Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed by $10.57 Million Its Position

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.28M market cap company. It closed at $8.38 lastly. It is down 42.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) by 98.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc analyzed 3.03M shares as the company's stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,407 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teekay Offshore Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1501. About 76,160 shares traded. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) has declined 57.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.63, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold TOO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 305.41 million shares or 1.52% less from 310.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 715,878 were reported by Gru One Trading L P. Ent Services Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) for 1,200 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 0% stake. 1,600 were reported by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Essex Fin Svcs stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California-based Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Raymond James And Assocs reported 0% stake. Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 558,378 shares. Reilly Ltd Co owns 250 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 15,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Company invested in 0% or 32,407 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) for 707 shares. First Manhattan Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) for 360,179 shares. Pinnacle Lc reported 9,257 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 11,969 shares to 70,612 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,590 are owned by Bancshares Of America De. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 364,861 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Banc Funds Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 172,661 shares in its portfolio. Punch And Associates Inv Mgmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 200,500 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. State Street has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Cap Mngmt Assoc Ny invested in 0.52% or 22,500 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 48 shares. 10,724 are held by Invesco Ltd. 17,875 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.77M for 5.99 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.17% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 4.01M shares to 4.06 million shares, valued at $51.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 117,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ).

