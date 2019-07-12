Eagle Global Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Position in Nvidia (NVDA) Cut as Valuation Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 3,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 168,362 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86 million, down from 171,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $166.28. About 17.06 million shares traded or 50.70% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 47.78 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 143,772 shares to 989,122 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 13,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

