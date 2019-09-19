Eagle Global Advisors Trimmed Its Enbridge (ENB) Position by $2.21 Million; Stock Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Lifted Stake in M D C Hldgs (MDC)

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 389.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 248,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 312,176 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06M, up from 63,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 223,695 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 61,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.56 million, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 674,407 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.46 million for 25.18 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,900 shares to 6,585 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 706,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.04, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 45.29 million shares or 0.96% more from 44.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 130,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Everence Mgmt holds 16,114 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 1,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 9,139 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 3,715 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street owns 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 1.68 million shares. Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Pacifica Cap Invests Ltd Company owns 383,245 shares for 5.81% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 168,455 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Heartland holds 662,227 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,380 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,855 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. 3,391 are owned by Atria Invs Ltd.

