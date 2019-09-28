Eagle Global Advisors Trimmed By $509,712 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; John Hancock Income Securities Trust Has 0.7 Sentiment

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 4,592 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 167,103 shares with $18.68M value, down from 171,695 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $376.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.90, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 7 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 10 reduced and sold their positions in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.27 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding John Hancock Income Securities Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in John Hancock Income Securities Trust for 822,322 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 1.23 million shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 180,662 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 22,000 shares.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $168.29 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 15.04 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 12,848 shares traded. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Bp Midstream Partners Lp stake by 310,038 shares to 1.30 million valued at $20.11 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) stake by 12,618 shares and now owns 167,168 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei holds 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.23 million shares. Palladium Prtn Lc reported 2.61% stake. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.02% or 31,007 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Roosevelt Grp Inc has 2.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 198,767 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 1.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Research & Mngmt Inc accumulated 8,853 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 625,601 shares. Everett Harris And Ca has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Ocean Llc has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davy Asset Ltd stated it has 100,984 shares. Weitz Inv Management Inc stated it has 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Navellier Associates holds 0.04% or 2,181 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Llc holds 38,814 shares. Blair William Com Il has 1.67M shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.60% above currents $117.72 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

