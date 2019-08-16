Eagle Global Advisors Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Cut by $3.75 Million as Valuation Rose; Welch & Forbes Has Upped Its Position in Rpm Intl (RPM) as Stock Price Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 6,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 52,571 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 45,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 668,654 shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 62,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.13M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 617,982 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell Co holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 19,400 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated invested 0.39% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Qci Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 278 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited accumulated 0% or 18,311 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 37,708 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 1.27% or 1.21M shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department owns 4,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First National Com holds 19,450 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. King Luther Management Corporation has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 66,518 shares. Heronetta Lp holds 7.94% or 235,879 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,500 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 23,669 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14,332 shares. Aperio Group Llc has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,074 shares to 123,036 shares, valued at $20.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 13,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream slips after guiding Q1, FY 2019 EPS below consensus – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top-Tier Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More – The Motley Fool” published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream eyes Cushing-to-Houston pipeline with Midland origin – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Plans Even More Construction – The Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners: An Appealing MLP – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are RPM International Inc.’s (NYSE:RPM) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 128,181 shares to 477,431 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,326 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Inc holds 34,268 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Nomura Inc owns 20,639 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Com invested in 27,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Lc has 5,704 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 1.09 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. New York-based Assoc has invested 1.32% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Park Natl Oh stated it has 6,755 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 104,563 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 96,842 were reported by Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Parkside Fin Savings Bank And Trust owns 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 601 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors has 4,802 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 5,425 shares.