Eagle Global Advisors Stake In Facebook (FB) Was Raised; As Avx New (AVX) Valuation Declined, Jolley Asset Management Has Increased Its Position

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 22,118 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 145,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.02M, up from 123,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.04. About 3.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 23,940 shares as the company's stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 292,202 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85 million, up from 268,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 54,000 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $155.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold AVX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.18 million shares or 2.66% more from 41.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 39,000 shares. Invesco reported 76,122 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 32,108 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 77,130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Dupont Management holds 69,258 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Company has 0.24% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 87,274 shares. Semper Augustus Investments Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 204,090 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 12,462 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 16,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited accumulated 0.03% or 1,590 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 313,754 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 17,906 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Llc has 0.02% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 311,903 are held by Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Ami Inv Management invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signature And Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,836 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 1.38% or 1.54 million shares. 202,230 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Nordea Mngmt Ab has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Co has invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Suncoast Equity Mngmt has invested 5.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communication Limited holds 3.2% or 95,006 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc invested 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parsec Fin holds 0.57% or 47,463 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 87,088 shares. Lvw Limited Company invested in 0.23% or 4,387 shares. 1,225 were accumulated by Chatham Capital Gp.