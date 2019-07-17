Eagle Global Advisors Stake In Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Was Has Lifted; Aviance Capital Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 120.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 1.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.10M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 487,335 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 7.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.23. About 2.97M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Inv Management Ltd holds 0.09% or 3,095 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 1.06M shares. Moreover, Ent Fin Corporation has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 917 shares. Valinor Limited Partnership stated it has 3.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Florida-based Glaxis Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.71% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). S&Co Inc reported 3,898 shares. Columbus Circle accumulated 0.66% or 164,279 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 632 were accumulated by Destination Wealth. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.25 million shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.3% or 4,932 shares. Scott Selber has 12,254 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,438 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 0.53% or 3.63M shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 7,075 shares to 30,928 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,394 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Emerging Markets.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 29 selling transactions for $26.67 million activity. Benioff Marc also sold $2.23M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 29. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $923,058 on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.36 million were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 23. $815,800 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of stock or 114 shares. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares.

